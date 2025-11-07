Andhra CM offers cash award, land, job to world cup-winning cricketer Shree Charani

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 2.5 crore, 1,000 sq ft housing plot and a Group-I job to N Shree Charani, the 2025 women's cricket world cup-winning team member from the state.

The chief minister congratulated Charani, who called on him at his camp office, accompanied by former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a major reward for women's world cup winner, Team India (women's) member and Telugu girl Shree Charani. The CM decided to offer a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore and a 1,000 sq ft plot to build a house in Kadapa," said an official release.

Besides the cash award and plot, he also offered her a Group-I rank job.

The slow left arm orthodox bowler, who also plays for Delhi Capitals Women and Andhra Women's cricket teams, shared her world cup winning experience with the CM.

By winning the women's world cup, Indian women's capability has been proven. The Indian women's cricket team has emerged as an example for woman sportspersons, the CM said in the release.

The team won its first global trophy -- the 50-over World Cup -- beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, the Kadapa-born cricketer was received at the Gannavaram Airport amid pomp and fanfare by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president K Sivanath, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and others.