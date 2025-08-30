Andhra CM offers 'jala harati' at Kuppam branch canal to welcome Krishna river water

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday offered ‘jala harati’ (ritual) at Kuppam branch canal on the occasion of the Krishna River water reaching Kuppam through the Handri – Neeva canal expansion works.

Sporting traditional attire, the chief minister offered ‘jala harati’ amid Vedic chants as Krishna water reached the end of Kuppam, a constituency represented by Naidu in the Assembly.

After the successful execution of this project, Krishna River water traversed 738 km from Srisailam.

Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu and others participated in the event. PTI STH ADB