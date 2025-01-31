Andhra CM offers prayers at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday visited Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple here in West Godavari district and offered prayers.

Located at Penugonda village in West Godavari district, the chief minister was accompanied by Industries Minister T G Bharat and local MLAs during his visit to the temple.

"On the occasion of 'Atmarpana Roju' (important religious day) of Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari goddess, the CM presented silken raiments to the deity with state honours," said Telugu Desam Party in a post on 'X'.

The temple priests showered Vedic blessings on the CM.

According to the ruling party, the coalition government of TDP, BJP and Janasena has commemorated this important occasion as a state programme as promised in the election manifesto in the run-up to the 2024 polls. PTI STH KH