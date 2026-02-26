Andhra CM orders corrective steps after gastroenteritis, diarrhoea cases in urban areas

Amaravati, Feb 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to implement corrective measures following sporadic cases of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea reported in certain urban local bodies.

The CM’s directions come in the wake of a diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam district, where at least one person has died, and several others have fallen ill.

“He (the CM) instructed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department, Health Department and district administration to work in close coordination, intensify field-level inspections and ensure that corrective measures are implemented without delay,” a press release said.

Mandating accountability wherever negligence is established, Naidu directed all departments concerned to respond with urgency, coordination and strict oversight to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Following these directions, Municipal Minister P Narayana called for a statewide special drive focusing on drinking water safety, rectification of pipeline leakages, protection of vulnerable pipeline stretches, strengthening of chlorination systems, systematic desilting of drains, and intensified anti-larval and anti-adult mosquito control measures.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), S Suresh Kumar, said the recent incidents were a matter of grave concern and had exposed systemic shortcomings in water supply management.

He noted deficiencies in pipeline maintenance, chlorination practices, drainage upkeep and supervisory vigilance.

“There shall be zero tolerance for negligence in ensuring a safe drinking water supply. Municipal Commissioners will be personally responsible for ensuring that potable water supplied to citizens strictly conforms to prescribed BIS standards,” Kumar said.

He also stressed that water safety must be ensured at every stage—from source, treatment and storage to distribution and the last household connection.

Gastroenteritis is inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It causes these organs to become swollen and sore, leading to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.