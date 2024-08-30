Andhra CM orders probe into alleged hidden cameras in girl students' washroom

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered an enquiry over allegations of hidden cameras installation in a girl student's washroom of an engineering college here.

Hundreds of students have been protesting at S R Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district since Thursday midnight over the incident.

"Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an enquiry on girl students protesting over hidden cameras in their hostel at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district," said an official release.

The CM also directed State Mines Minister K Ravindra, Krishna District collector and superintendent of police to visit the college.

Meanwhile, police registered a case over the alleged incident but noted that there were no such hidden cameras in the girl students' washroom.

"No hidden cameras were found in the girls' hostel. No evidence of the allegations was found. There is no need for the girls to worry over this issue," said an official statement, adding that police checked the laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of the suspects in the presence of students and college staff.

Krishna district superintendent of police Gangadhar Rao told PTI that confidence building measures were taken and a special team was formed to investigate into the allegations.

Earlier, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh also ordered an enquiry over the alleged incident.

The incident at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College emerged on Friday, along with videos of students protesting for justice late on Thursday, going viral.

"I have ordered an enquiry on hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not recur in colleges," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'. PTI STH KH