Andhra CM orders strict action over 'violence' during Jagan’s visit to Podili

Amaravati, June 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to take strict action over alleged stone-pelting targetting police and women at Podili in Prakasam district.

The incident took place earlier in the day during YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Podili to meet tobacco farmers, where tensions flared and stone pelting led to minor injuries.

“This is not farmer outreach, it’s planned provocation. I’ve instructed the DGP to act firmly against those attacking women and police,” said Naidu in an official press release.

Expressing anger over the incident, Naidu questioned the intent behind Reddy's visit which allegedly resulted in breakdown of law and order.

The CM accused YSRCP workers of "misusing permissions" by inciting unrest during a public gathering.

He alleged that Reddy's tour was more about "stirring chaos to remain politically relevant" than addressing tobacco farmers’ concerns.

The Chief Minister said there’s no objection to peaceful visits or protests, but alleged 'consistent misconduct' during such visits raises serious concerns about intentions behind these political events. PTI MS STH ROH