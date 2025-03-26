Andhra CM orders thorough probe into suspicious death of pastor Praveen Pagadala

Amaravati, March 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ordered a thorough investigation into the death of a Christian pastor near Rajahmundry.

Praveen Pagadala (45), a renowned preacher in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the outskirts of Rajahmundry on Tuesday morning.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of Hyderabad-based pastor Praveen Pagadala. He issued orders to conduct a multi-pronged investigation into the death of the pastor,” said an official press release.

The CM spoke to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta over this incident, said the press release, adding that Pagadala was on his way to attend Christian conventions at Chagallu on a two-wheeler but was later found dead.

Following the discovery of Pagadala’s dead body, East Godavari district police registered a case under BNSS Section 194.

East Godavari district additional superintendent of police (ASP) AV Subba Raju told PTI that Pagadala was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the death of Pagadala as "deeply saddening".

“Amid suspicions raised by Praveen’s (Pagadala) close associates and relatives regarding his demise, Jagan demanded the government to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter,” said a press release from YSRCP.

Further, Reddy also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Pagadala. PTI STH ROH