Andhra CM oversees Mega Yoga Day preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit

Visakhapatnam, June 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the preparations for the International Yoga Day celebrations, set to take place in the city on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event on Saturday.

The CM interacted with officials who presented detailed plans, including maps and logistical arrangements, for the mega event.

Later, he conducted a personal inspection of the venue, stretching from Kalimata Temple to Park Hotel Junction.

In addition to the main event here, the southern state aims for a series of records with a target of two crore participants engaging in yoga activities across the state.

The TDP-led government is aiming to organise yoga sessions in one lakh centres across the state, attract five lakh people to participate in yoga activities in Vizag.

Earlier, Naidu said his government is aiming to organise a record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21 with the ‘largest yoga session’. PTI STH ROH