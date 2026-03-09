Andhra CM participates in pattadar passbooks distribution programme

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday participated in the distribution of newly printed pattadar passbooks (land documents) at Kotha Buruju village in Nandyal district.

During a public meeting at the village in Dhone constituency, the chief minister personally facilitated a couple of villagers to digitally record their thumb impressions, an official release said.

Earlier, he inspected a few stalls showcasing horticultural produce at the venue and learnt from the farmers that enclosing fruits with covers yielded a better price.

He directed officials to encourage crop varieties yielding better profits.

Further, the CM also instructed officials to take measures to improve groundwater levels. PTI STH KH