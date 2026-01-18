Andhra CM pays homage to NT Rama Rao on 30th death anniversary

Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao on his 30th death anniversary.

Naidu remembered NTR as a towering leader who upheld the self-respect of the Telugu people and left an indelible mark on cinema and politics through his visionary leadership.

In a post on X, he said, “On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the great leader NTR, a man of destiny and a treasure for the poor, I offer my solemn tribute to that great soul.” NTR transformed Andhra Pradesh through landmark welfare and development initiatives, including rice at Rs 2 per kg, social security pensions, housing for the poor, free power to farmers, and strengthening local self-governance, said Naidu, who is NTR's son-in-law.

Meanwhile, the CM participated in the NTR death anniversary programme at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri in Guntur district. PTI MS ROH