Andhra CM pays homage to Potti Sriramulu, Sardar Patel on their death anniversary

Amaravati, Dec 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu and Sardar Vallabhai Patel on their death anniversary.

"I pay my homage to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his death anniversary. He was a valiant and noble soul who participated in India's freedom struggle under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi's principles and also took part in the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement," Naidu said in a post on X.

According to the CM, Sriramulu was a great man who fought with firm resolve for a separate state for the Telugu people and achieved it, leading to the creation of Andhra Pradesh.

Bowing my head in reverence, I pay my respects to that great soul (Sriramulu) who set the precedent for the formation of linguistic states by sacrificing his life, the chief minister said.

Sriramulu had observed an indefinite fast for 58 days and died on December 15, 1952, demanding to carve out the Andhra Pradesh state from Madras state.

Similarly, Naidu paid his respects to Patel, calling him the visionary who laid the foundations for a stable and peaceful life for the people of India.

"On the occasion of his (Patel) death anniversary, I pay my respects to the memory of that great soul," said Naidu in a post on X, adding that he achieved national unity through an iron resolve.

Patel, who played a key role in the Indian freedom struggle, was born on October 31, 1875 and passed away on December 15, 1950. He was the first deputy prime minister and Home minister of independent India. PTI STH ADB