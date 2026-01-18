Andhra CM pays tribute to NT Rama Rao on 30th death anniversary

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao on his 30th death anniversary.

Naidu hailed NTR as a "visionary" who redefined the identity of the Telugu people.

Speaking at the party's central office here, he said, "On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the great leader NTR, a man of destiny and a treasure for the poor, I offer my solemn tribute to that great soul." The Chief Minister remembered NTR as a towering leader who upheld the self-respect of the Telugu people and left an indelible mark on cinema and politics through his visionary leadership.

NTR transformed Andhra Pradesh through landmark welfare and development initiatives, including rice at Rs 2 per kg, social security pensions, housing for the poor, free power to farmers, and strengthening local self-governance, said Naidu, who is NTR's son-in-law.

Noting that NTR ensured social justice, Naidu said the former chief minister provided reservations for backward classes in local bodies and nine percent reservation for women, which was later enhanced to 33 per cent.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the TDP-led government in the state has further strengthened welfare schemes by increasing pensions to Rs 4,000, implementing Anna Canteens, constructing houses on a large scale and providing land for housing in both rural and urban areas.

Referring to the Polavaram project, he said it is on track for completion and will be dedicated to the nation by June 2027.

“NTR is the only leader who carved out a distinct identity for Telugu people at a time when they were called Madrasis and governed with the sole objective of uplifting the poor." Reaffirming that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said his government would transform all regions, with Visakhapatnam emerging as a global city and Tirupati as a megacity.

Listing the governance reforms, the CM said his government repealed the Land Titling Act, removed photographs of previous rulers from pattadar passbooks and introduced re-surveys using blockchain and QR code systems to prevent land record manipulation.

He expressed gratitude to TDP workers, saying their sacrifices and dedication were the foundation for the party's success and vowed to continue people-centric governance for the state’s development. PTI MS ROH