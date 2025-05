Amaravati, May 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday paid respects to Murali Naik, a soldier from the state who lost his life in the "defence of the country".

The chief minister noted that Naik hailed from Gorantla mandal in Sri Satyasai District.

"My homage to martyr Murali Naik who sacrificed his life for the country. I extend my deep sympathies to his family members," said Naidu in a post on 'X'. PTI STH KH