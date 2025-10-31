Andhra CM pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Amaravati, Oct 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, recalling his vision of unity and nation-building.

The Chief Minister described Patel as a great visionary who taught that the Indian Constitution not only grants fundamental rights to citizens but also entrusts them with the duty to protect those rights.

"A great visionary who taught that the Indian Constitution not only grants fundamental rights to citizens but also entrusts them with the duty to protect those rights," said Naidu in a post on X. The CM hailed Patel as a steadfast nation-builder, who, with an iron will, united the country onto one platform and laid the foundation for national integration.

Further, Naidu paid floral tributes to Patel at the chief minister's office at the secretariat. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police paid rich tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary across the state, observing it as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). PTI MS STH ADB