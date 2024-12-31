Andhra CM pledges to eradicate poverty, emphasises true welfare for poor

Yalamandala (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said true welfare lies in improving the lives of poor people and vowed to creating a society free of poverty.

Advertisment

He was addressing a village meeting here after personally disbursing welfare pensions to beneficiaries.

Unlike other leaders, the Chief Minister said he doesn't report to a "high command", but is accountable to five crore people of the state.

“True welfare is illuminating the lives of the poor and achieving a poverty-free society is my goal,” said Naidu.

Advertisment

The CM personally disbursed welfare pensions to Talari Saramma and Yedukondalu in their homes.

According to the TDP supremo, industrialists did not show interest in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRCP regime.

Efforts are now focussed on steering the state back on the right track, he said.

Advertisment

PTI STH ROH