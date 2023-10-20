Andhra CM presents silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada, Oct 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here, on behalf of the state government.

He presented the silk clothes to mark the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshatram to Kanaka Durga.

The temple is located atop the Indrakeeladri hill on the banks of river Krishna.

Temple priests, accompanied by Endowments Minister and Deputy Chief Minister K Satyanarayana welcomed the Chief Minister, said a press release.

Reddy had a darshan of the deity and also received blessings amid chanting of Vedic hymns by the priests.

Home Minister T Vanita and a host of officials were also present during the CM's visit. PTI STH SS