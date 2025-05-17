Andhra CM promises to implement free bus travel for women from Aug 15

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), May 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised to fulfil free bus travel for women from Independence Day.

Addressing a public meeting at Nandyal Checkpost in Kurnool district, the chief minister reiterated several promises such as free bus travel to women, 'Annadata Sukhibhava' and 'Talliki Vandanam' to fulfil them "soon".

"Very soon we will give free bus travel facility (to women). I am thinking about this also. If needed, on August 15, on the Independence Day. It is the responsibility of this government to arrange free travel (in buses) for our women from that time (Aug 15)," said Naidu.

In the run up to 2024 polls, Naidu made several welfare promises under the banner of 'Super Six', which includes Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes under 'Super Six' are--Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam - 2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).

Other than partially fulfilling Deepam -2 for FY25 and inking deals worth around Rs 5 lakh crore with a potential to create over four lakh jobs, the TDP-led NDA government is yet to begin implementing most of the 'Super Six' promises.

Nearing the completion of his first year in office, Naidu reiterated 'Annadata Sukhibhava' promise, assuring to deliver it in three installments.

"This government desires the welfare of farmers. I am assuring farmers, will give remunerative prices. Will come to the rescue of farmers, will make agriculture profitable," he said.

Likewise, he repeated the 'Talliki Vandanam' promise, assuring that it will be fulfilled before schools reopen for the academic year 2025-26. All eligible children would be benefited, he said.

Further, he promised to directly deposit money in beneficiaries' accounts once in four months for them to avail Deepam-2 when they wish.

Similarly, the CM promised to complete the recruitment of 16,400 teachers under mega DSC (District Selection Committee) before the commencement of the academic year 2025-26.

According to the TDP supremo, Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to dole out welfare pensions up to Rs 15,000 per month.

He highlighted that the NDA government is spending Rs 33,000 crore on welfare pensions.

Promising to turn Rayalaseema region into a horticulture hub, Naidu said horticulture acreage will be raised from 18 lakh hectares to 36 lakh hectares in five years' time.

Noting that the state will emerge as a green energy hub to serve the needs of the country, Naidu hoped that the completion of Polavaram-Banakacherla irrigation project will be a gamechanger.

Further, the CM observed that the state government is making arrangements to conduct a record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI STH KH