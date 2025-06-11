Andhra CM proposes Civil Aviation varsity in Vizag to boost sector

Amaravati, June 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed the establishment of a Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam to strengthen aviation education and improve regional air connectivity.

At a review meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and other officials, Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of Vijayawada international airport and called for enhanced connectivity from all airports in the state.

“The possibility of setting up a Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam must be explored to strengthen connectivity and create new opportunities in the aviation sector,” said Chandrababu Naidu in an official press release.

The Chief Minister insisted on the terminal's timely completion, including ramp access to the national highway, and reviewed construction progress at Kadapa and Rajamahendravaram airports as well.

Ram Mohan Naidu informed the CM that technical feasibility studies are ongoing for airports at Dagadarthi, Kuppam, and Palasa, while Amaravati Airport land surveys are in progress.

He added that operations at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports have increased by 40 percent, with strong operator interest in expanding air routes across the southern state.

"TruJet airlines will commence services" in Visakhapatnam from October while Vijayawada–Singapore and Tirupati–Muscat flights will start "soon" and seaplane operations are planned post-September.

The Qatar Aviation Fund has shown investment interest in the Bhogapuram Airport project, offering further prospects for state aviation growth and infrastructure development, the press release added.