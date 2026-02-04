Andhra CM proposes marketing DWCRA products under ‘Swayam’

Amaravati, Feb 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed marketing DWCRA products under the brand name ‘Swayam’.

The CM emphasised the need to provide effective marketing support for the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas products.

"Naidu proposed branding DWCRA products under the name ‘Swayam’ and stressed the importance of providing marketing facilities for these products," a press release said.

During a review meeting to finalise the brand name, the CM selected ‘Swayam’ and directed officials to develop a logo reflecting the brand.

The word in English means self or oneself.

Praising DWCRA women for the quality of their products, Naidu underscored the need to expand marketing opportunities both domestically and internationally, it added. PTI STH SSK