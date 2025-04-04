Andhra CM pushes for multi-speciality hospitals in all Assembly segments via PPP model

Amaravati, Apr 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to set up multi-speciality hospitals in all Assembly constituencies, preferably through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Naidu called for formulating an action plan to establish 100 to 300-bedded hospitals, noting that while 70 constituencies already have hospitals with over 100 beds, the remaining 105 constituencies still need multi-speciality hospitals.

"Start formulating an action plan to establish 100 to 300-bedded hospitals in every constituency in the state… Think about building and running these hospitals under the PPP model," Naidu said in an official release.

Reviewing the health department, the chief minister directed officials to create a subsidy mechanism for PPP players, similar to the privileges extended to industries.

He also instructed officials to work towards creating a ‘mega global medi-city’ in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, which could attract "all the countries in the world" for medical treatment.

Further, the TDP supremo directed officials to strengthen the existing 25 drug de-addiction centres and establish 13 new ones for Rs 32 crore, among other initiatives. PTI STH SSK KH