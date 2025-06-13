Andhra CM remembers Vijay Rupani as soft-spoken leader

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad left a deep sorrow in him, which also led to the death of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, whom he remembered as a soft-spoken leader.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

"The tragic loss of lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad has left us all in deep sorrow. My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones. I offer them my condolences and pray that they find the strength to endure this immense grief," said Naidu in a post on 'X' on late Thursday.

Further, he paid tribute to Rupani, remembering him as a soft-spoken, humble leader devoted to people.

"My heartfelt condolences to his (Rupani) family, friends, and all who admired him. I pray for (the) peace for (of) the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured," Naidu added.

Rupani, who died in the plane crash, was known for his composed demeanour and firm administrative style.

Rupani, 68, who was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase.