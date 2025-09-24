Andhra CM requests banks to establish regions offices in Amaravati, partner with state projects

Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested several banks to establish their regional offices in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati and also partner with the state on various projects.

The chief minister met the chairpersons and managing directors (MDs) of several banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and others late on Tuesday at his camp office in Undavalli, Guntur district.

"Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu requested the chairpersons and MDs of various banks to start their regional offices in Amravati and also be a partner of various projects being taken up in the capital," said an official release.

Elaborating on various projects in the state, the CM called upon the bankers to avail the opportunities emerging from the efforts to make Amaravati an international city.

Naidu reminded that several banks were offered land in Amaravati and also explained the investments attracted in the past 15 months, including projects such as ports, airports, harbours, national highways, Quantum Valley and others. PTI STH KH