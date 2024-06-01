Andhra CM returns to state after fortnight-long foreign tour

Amaravati, June 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to the state on Saturday after a fortnight-long vacation.

The Chief Minister left the state with his family on May 18, after the state voted in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

"After completing the foreign trip with family, CM Y S Jagan returned to Vijayawada today," said YSRCP in a post on X.

A group of ministers, legislators, ruling party leaders and cadres welcomed the CM at the airport in Gannavaram.

Results of the elections will be declared on June 4. PTI STH ROH