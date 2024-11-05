Andhra CM reviews Polavaram Project works

Amaravati, Nov 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Polavaram Project and took stock of the works undertaken in the past four months.

The chief minister held the review meeting with officials and construction companies' representatives and enquired about the various approvals and financial challenges staring at the mega project.

"The discussions mainly centred around the new diaphragm wall designs and construction plan. Officials informed that the new diaphragm wall needs to be 1,396 metres long and if the design permissions are obtained then it could be commenced from January," said an official release.

The CM directed officials to discuss with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and check the viability of starting diaphragm wall and earth-cum rock fill (ECRF) dam works simultaneously.

According to officials, if the diaphragm wall works are started in January, they will get completed in a year and the ECRF dam works are started later, it could take 24 months' time. If these works are taken up simultaneously, these could get over by July 2027. If started separately, it would be completed by March 2028, officials said.

Insisting on quality, the CM directed officials not to deviate from the norms.

Further, officials informed Naidu that up to 77 per cent of works got completed in the Polavaram Left Canal works and tenders were called for another Rs 960 crore worth of works, which could begin from December to culminate by July 2025.

They informed Naidu that for the completion of Polavaram Project phase -1 works another 16,440 acres of land procurement is needed, which could cost Rs 7,213 crore, along with Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works.

The CM directed officials to sanction money for these works alongside the project works.

Moreover, the CM called on officials to build an iconic bridge on the project, among other guidelines. PTI STH KH