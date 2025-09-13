Andhra CM says law and order top priority, key for state's growth

Amaravati, Sep 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he accords the highest priority to law and order, calling it crucial for growth.

The Chief Minister emphasised that investments will follow when there is strong law and order, along with employment and livelihood opportunities to people, contributing to a rise in the state’s growth rate.

“The upholding of law and order in the state is of utmost priority to me. There is no compromise on this issue,” said Naidu, during a meeting with superintendents of police (SPs) as many of them were transferred today.

As part of his guidelines to the SPs, he directed them not to tolerate crimes committed under the guise of politics.

He noted that newer forms of crimes and newer criminals require police to stay updated in order to strengthen peace and security.

The CM also urged them to make the best use of technology in their investigation to achieve best outcomes.

Further, he asserted that India will become the number one country in the world by 2047, saying there is ‘no doubt about it’.

In this context, Naidu underscored that law and order is the most crucial aspect and advised the newly transferred SPs to deliver their best performance. PTI STH ROH