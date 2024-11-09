Andhra CM sets June 2025 target for Rs 611-crore Vijayawada Airport expansion works

Amaravati, Nov 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday set a target for officials here to complete the Rs 611-crore new integrated terminal building works of Gannavaram Airport (Vijayawada Airport) by June 2025.

The Chief Minister issued these guidelines during a review of the airport expansion works at his residence in Undavalli, which was also attended by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

"He (CM) set June 2025 as the target for completing the Rs 611-crore new integrated terminal building," said an official press release.

Officials informed the CM that nearly 60 percent of the expansion work has been completed until now while the Rs 85-crore air traffic controller (ATC) tower witnessed the completion of 52 percent works.

Delving on designs, Chandrababu Naidu insisted that the airport should reflect the culture of the southern state and called for Kuchipudi-themed designs for the terminal building.

Meanwhile, the CM told officials that the southern state is intending to build five airstrips at Mulapeta, Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Tadepalligudem and one more between Anantapur and Tadipatri. PTI STH SA