Andhra CM should focus on poll promises instead of complaining about debts: YS Sharmila

Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Tuesday asked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to concentrate on fulfilling the poll promises rather than complaining about the state's debts.

Calling the TDP-led NDA government's 'Super Six' promises a "super flop", which Naidu promised in the run-up to the 2024 polls, the opposition leader alleged that the CM had cheated the people of the state who believed in him.

"Didn't you know about the financial devastation while giving promises during the elections? Did you see the state's financial burden while designing Super Six? You said the state had Rs 14 lakh crore debt," said Sharmila in a post on 'X'.

Sharmila's observations come in the wake of a recent presentation by the CM on a Niti Aayog report, which flagged the precarious financial position of the southern state under the erstwhile YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

As the TDP leader's support is crucial for the Central government, she told Naidu to demand the funds needed to fulfil the welfare schemes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, Sharmila also wanted the CM to initiate a high-level inquiry into the alleged fiscal devastation of the previous regime led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. PTI STH KH