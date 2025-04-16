Andhra CM showcases Amaravati capital city plans to Sixteenth Finance Commission

Amaravati, April 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday gave a presentation on the TDP-led NDA government’s plans for the greenfield capital city Amaravati to the Sixteenth Finance Commission.

The Chief Minister played a video to showcase the state’s plans for the greenfield capital city, said an official press release.

Likewise, a photo exhibition on Amaravati construction, Polavaram Project, and Polavaram – Banakacherla interlinking project was arranged.

Naidu is expected make presentations to the commission on funds due from the Centre, Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, state policies and the conducive environment for investments, among others.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission headed by chairman Arvind Pangariya embarked on a four-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from April 15 to 18.

The commission members arrived in the state on Tuesday night and were received by Finance Minister P Keshav.

After engagements with the CM today, the commission will meet the representatives of political parties, followed by an official dinner at Berm Park in Vijayawada.

The commission will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to meet the representatives from local bodies, industry and trade.

Following an early morning visit to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati on Friday (April 18), the commission will depart to Delhi culminating its trip. PTI STH ADB