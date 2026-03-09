Andhra CM staging 'political dramas' instead of fulfilling promises: Jagan

Amaravati, Mar 9 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of staging "political dramas" instead of fulfilling promises made to women before the 2024 polls.

He questioned how the CM could speak about women's empowerment when none of the major promises made to them before the elections were implemented.

"Reddy hit out at CM Naidu, accusing the TDP coalition government of staging political drama instead of fulfilling promises made to women before the elections," a YSRCP release late on Sunday said.

Reminding that the TDP-led NDA government had promised Rs 1,500 per month for every woman in the age bracket between 19 and 59 years (Adabidda Nidhi scheme), he said there are 1.8 crore such women in the state, who should receive Rs 18,000 every year and Rs 54,000 in three years' time.

The former CM asked the government as to when it will release these pending payments to women across the state.

He also pointed out that the government promised three free gas cylinders every year to households, but allocated only Rs 786 crore in the first year of the NDA government. They later allocated only Rs 2,200 crore (second year) and Rs 2,601 crore in FY27 when the scheme required nearly Rs 4,000 crore to fully implement it, Reddy claimed.

Noting that the state has 1.59 crore active cooking gas connections, Reddy said the government owes Rs 6,143 crore through the Deepam-2 scheme.

Pointing out other unfulfilled promises, he alleged that the NDA government turned out to be a "dark phase" for women's welfare and empowerment in the southern state.

The gap between promises and implementation clearly exposes the government's failure, he said.

However, there was no immediate reaction from TDP.