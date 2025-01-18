Andhra CM, state BJP prez pay tributes to NTR on his death anniversary

Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to late NT Rama Rao, former CM and the founder of the Telugu Desam Party, to commemorate his death anniversary.

Naidu, son-in-law of the late leader, called him a person who treated the society as a temple and people as Gods.

"Rao filled the lives of the poor with welfare and shared political power with the weak and oppressed sections. He was a reformer who empowered women. Let's all pay tribute to that great man on the occasion of his death anniversary," said Naidu in a post on X.

Rao died on January 18, 1996.

According to the TDP supremo, Rao proved that achieving political power was an opportunity to change the lives of poor people, along with development, welfare and good governance.

Vowing to always work for achieving the goals of NTR, Naidu said he is dedicated to catapult the Telugu community as the number one society.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh BJP president and NTR's daughter D Purandeswari commemorated the 29th death anniversary of her father by garlanding his statue at NTR Circle in Vijayawada.

"He (NTR) brought laurels to any field he entered. He ushered in many reforms for women and brought a special recognition for people of Andhra Pradesh," she said. PTI STH ADB