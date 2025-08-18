Andhra CM takes stock of heavy rains; alert district collectors

Amaravati, Aug 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed chief secretary K Vijayanand to place all district collectors on high alert in light of widespread rains across several parts of the state.

The CM's directive comes as a well-marked low-pressure area near North Andhra intensified into a depression on Monday evening.

"Naidu reviewed the torrential downpour across several places in the state with the chief secretary and directed him to alert all the district collectors," said an official release.

The CM directed officials to take precautionary measures as several rivers are in spate and streams overflowing, especially in the North Andhra region.

If heavy rains continue, he directed officials to declare holidays to educational institutions.

Further, officials were asked to set up control rooms in all district headquarters and prevent loss of life and property. PTI STH ROH