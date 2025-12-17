Andhra CM tasks officials to expend Rs 30,000 cr central funds for schemes by Jan 15

Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to utilise funds allocated for all centrally sponsored schemes by January 15, setting a target to expend Rs 30,000 crore.

After utilising the funds, the officials should prepare estimates to seek the next installment, he said.

"Complete all CSS (Centrally Sponsored Schemes) fund utilisation by January 15 and prepare for withdrawing the next installment. No compromise on spending the central money. Every single rupee should be spent," Naidu said while addressing the fifth district collectors conference at the Secretariat.

Besides instructing the officials to be proactive in utilising available funds, he also directed all the secretaries to finalise the budget for the next financial year.

Naidu directed the collectors to expedite civil works by summoning construction companies and agencies every 10 days and also blacklist them if they do not respond for weeks.

Meanwhile, IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamaneni said the southern state has decided to go for paperless governance with all files set to be handled exclusively as e-files.

He instructed the collectors to ensure that physical files are completely discontinued and that every file in every district office is processed only through the e-office system.

From January 15, all services provided by the government to citizens will be delivered entirely through online platforms with the Manamitra WhatsApp governance system designated as the first and preferred mode of service delivery, Katamneni said.

The objective is to ensure that people do not have to visit government offices for routine services as Manamitra WhatsApp governance will enable them to obtain certificates and pay taxes and bills easily from their mobile phones, the IT secretary said.

Further, he noted that the government has operationalised AP (Andhra Pradesh) DigiVerify, a blockchain-powered platform to eliminate the need for physical verification of certificates.

All certificates issued through AP (Andhra Pradesh) Seva and MeeSeva have been integrated with blockchain technology and made available on DigiVerify, he noted.

Meanwhile, Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (FAC), Infrastructure and Investment Department, said that 30 deals were inked during the recent CII Partnership Summit, spanning ports, maritime infrastructure, aviation and logistics sectors across the state. PTI STH KH