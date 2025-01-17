Andhra CM thanks PM for Centre’s Rs 11,440 cr financial support for Vizag Steel Plant

Amaravati, Jan 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Government approved financial support of Rs 11,440 crore to revive the Vizag Steel Plant.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy for their "constant support" and positive response.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the steel plant, which I assure will contribute to the PM’s vision of nation-building as part of Viksit Bharat–Viksit Andhra (developed India and Andhra Pradesh)," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

It is an emotional and proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh as the Union Government, responding to the state’s consistent efforts since the formation of the NDA government, has approved financial support, he said.

According to the CM, January 17 (Friday) marks a historic moment "etched in steel" for Andhra Pradesh. He added that the VSP, or Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), is more than just a factory—it stands as a monument to the struggles and spirit of the people of the state.

"This was not merely an election promise; it was a deeply personal commitment we were determined to honour. Good days are ahead for Andhra Pradesh," Naidu added. PTI STH SSK KH