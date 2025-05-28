Andhra CM thanks PM Modi for approving four-lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor project

Amaravati, May 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving the Badvel-Nellore Corridor project.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi has approved the construction of a 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor with a length of over 109 km at a cost of Rs 3,653 crore in the southern state on National Highway (NH) 67.

It is on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) Mode, said a PIB release.

"The approval of the 4-lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor by the Union Cabinet is a major step forward in our state's growth," said Naidu in a post on 'X', expressing gratitude for the Centre's support in fast-tracking vital infrastructure.

Naidu said that the four-lane corridor would boost regional connectivity and significantly contribute to state's economic growth, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment across multiple districts and rural belts.

PM Modi, in a post on 'X' said: "The 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor, whose construction has been approved by the Cabinet will benefit the development journey of Andhra Pradesh and generate several opportunities for the youth of the state." The proposed corridor will reduce the travel distance to Krishanpatnam port by 34 km from 142 km to 108 km as compared to the existing Badvel-Nellore road, the release said. PTI MS STH KH