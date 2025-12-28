Andhra CM thanks PM Modi for highlighting Narsapuram lace craft in 'Mann ki Baat'

Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating the traditional Narsapuram lace craft and the women artisans associated with it.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is home to several traditional art forms preserved by families and communities over generations, with crochet lace-making from Narsapuram in West Godavari district being one such unique heritage craft.

“Thank you for your appreciation of the Narsapuram lace craft, Prime Minister Modi. Andhra Pradesh is home to many traditional arts that have been preserved by families and communities over generations,” Naidu said in a post on X replying to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister noted that the skill and dedication of women artisans have not only preserved the craft but also helped take it to global markets. The state would continue to cherish and support the art while empowering those associated with it.

In a post on X, the PM said, "The effort in Narasapuram has brought back to life the local lace craft and thus empowered several people." Speaking during the latest edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, PM Modi described the Narasapuram lace craft as a symbol of women empowerment and economic progress.

He said the lace craft, nurtured by women for generations with patience and fine skill, is now being taken forward with new designs and forms through joint efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The craft has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, with over 500 products being made and nearly one lakh women across more than 250 villages gaining employment through it, he added.

