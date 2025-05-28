Andhra CM thanks PM Modi for paying homage to NTR

Amaravati, May 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to TDP founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) on his 102nd birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Naidu responded to the PM's tribute saying, “Indeed, Prime Minister Modi, NTR's belief that society is temple and people are God - continues to guide us. His legacy of service will inspire generations to come.” Earlier, PM Modi praised NTR for significant contributions to empowering the poor and serving society.

"His cinematic works also continue to enthral audiences. We are all deeply inspired by him," said the Prime Minister in a post on X.

Legendary actor and former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Rao founded TDP in 1982. PTI MS STH ROH