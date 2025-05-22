Andhra CM thanks Siddaramaiah for sending kumki elephants

Amaravati, May 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday thanked his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah and others for sending kumki elephants (trained elephants) to the state to tackle rogue wild elephants destroying crops and attacking people.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan personally received four kumki elephants in Bengaluru.

"Heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Forest & Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre for their generous support in sending kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on X.

These magnificent tuskers will play a vital role in protecting our farmers and their crops from wild animal attacks, he said. PTI STH ADB