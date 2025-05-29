Andhra CM to address CII conference in New Delhi on May 30

Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will travel to New Delhi for delivering a keynote address at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) conference scheduled on May 30.

CM will depart from Kadapa for New Delhi late on Thursday, a press release from TDP said.

"Naidu will be delivering a keynote address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, being held on May 30 in New Delhi. For the same," the release added.

Theme of the summit is 'Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development'.

The Chief Minister will also address a special plenary session titled 'Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability: The Andhra Pradesh Blueprint' between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm on May 30.

His address will highlight the state's strategic roadmap under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, focusing on accelerated economic growth, inclusive development, industrial resurgence, and innovation-led transformation, the press release added. PTI STH ADB