Andhra CM to address Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Mar 7

Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address a session at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday.

The chief minister will speak on the theme 'Technology, Governance and the Future'.

"Naidu will participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi and address a session on technology-driven governance," said an official release on Friday.

The Dialogue, organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, is regarded as India's premier global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

During his address, the CM is expected to highlight the role of technology in governance, drawing on Andhra Pradesh's initiatives in digital public services and real-time governance, the release said.

He will also outline the state's efforts to emerge as a hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure, including initiatives in AI ecosystems and data centres, it added.

"The chief minister will depart from Amaravati around 7 am on Saturday and will return the same day by evening," a government source told PTI.