Haryana: Andhra CM to attend Nayab Singh Saini’s swearing-in ceremony

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Haryana on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of the northern state.

According to AP Chief Minister’s official schedule, Naidu is expected to arrive in Chandigarh by 11:15 am and attend the swearing-in ceremony between 12:30 pm and 2 pm at Panchkula.

Later, the CM is also scheduled to attend a meeting of NDA chief ministers and conclude his one-day tour of Haryana.

Naidu is expected to return to Andhra Pradesh around 10:30 pm.