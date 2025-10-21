Andhra CM to embark on 3-day UAE visit to invite investors for Vizag summit

Amaravati, Oct 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a three-day visit to the UAE from October 22 to 24, to invite global industrialists for the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Vizag.

Naidu will depart from Hyderabad on October 22 morning. On the first day, he will participate in a one-on-one meeting, followed by a visit to Dubai Future Museum and the summit’s roadshow in Dubai.

“Naidu will tour UAE on a three-day visit to invite global industry giants for the proposed partnership summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 and to attract investments,” said a TDP release.

He is scheduled to meet industry leaders, including PNC Menon of Sobha Group, Sharafuddin Sharaf (Saharaf), and Ramesh Ramakrishna (Transworld Group) to discuss infrastructure, logistics, ports, and IT development in Andhra Pradesh.

On October 23, he is expected to visit BAPS Mandir with UAE Minister of Investments Alsuwaidi and take part in a business roundtable, meeting executives including Nasser Al Muhairi (ADNOC), Mansoor Al Mansoori of G42 International, Yusuf Ali of Lulu Group, Salmeen Alameri of Agthia Group, and Binance’s CMO Rachel.

On the final day, he will visit the YAS Island attractions such as Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Sea World.

The Chief Minister will also meet Thani Bin Ahmed AI Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade and Abdulla Bin Touq Almarri, Minister of Economy, the press release added.

The CM will conclude the trip by participating in Emirates Business Roundtable and a Telugu Diaspora event. PTI STH ROH