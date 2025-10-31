Andhra CM to embark on five-day personal tour to London on Nov 1

Amaravati, Oct 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a five-day personal tour to London on November 1, government sources said.

The chief minister will accompany his wife N Bhuvaneswari as she is set to receive a couple of awards in London, and will also take time out to meet a few industrialists to invite them to the CII Partnership Summit in the southern state in November.

"As part of his personal tour, CM Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari is scheduled to leave for London tomorrow night (November 1)," the sources told PTI.

NTR Trust managing trustee and Heritage Foods managing director Bhuvaneswari will receive the Distinguished Fellowship - 2025 award from the Institute of Directors, London on November 4 at the Global Convention Hall.

She is also going to receive the Golden Peacock award for excellence in corporate governance for Heritage Foods, a company owned by the CM's family.

The Institute of Directors will present the award in recognition of her services towards social empowerment.

Past winners of the award include former President late APJ Abdul Kalam, Hinduja Group co-chairman Gopichand Hinduja, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives chairperson Rajasri Birla, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Sanghvi and others.

Meanwhile, Naidu will participate in several programmes in London to invite industrialists and NRIs for the forthcoming CII partnership summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The chief minister will return to the state on November 6. PTI STH KH