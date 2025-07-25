Andhra CM to embark on six-day visit to Singapore to woo investments

Amaravati, Jul 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a six-day visit to Singapore from July 26 aimed at attracting investments to the state.

The chief minister is scheduled to leave for Singapore from Hyderabad, according to an official release on Friday.

During the visit, the CM will engage with representatives of leading global companies, business owners, prominent industrialists, and notable personalities.

"Naidu will embark on a six-day visit to Singapore from July 26 to 31, aimed at attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh," the release said.

This visit marks the CM's second foreign visit since the formation of the TDP-led NDA government, following his earlier visit to Davos, Switzerland in January.

Expected to serve as a key platform to promote 'Brand AP (Andhra Pradesh)' and showcase the state's new industrial and ease-of-doing-business policies, Naidu will highlight Andhra Pradesh's robust infrastructure.

He will showcase the southern state's ports, airports, highways, harbours, and water and land resources, including the 1,053-km long coastline and skilled human capital, and urge global investors to explore opportunities in the state.

During his visit, Naidu will hold meetings with CEOs and senior representatives of various companies and on the first day he will participate in a Telugu diaspora meeting.

Further, he will meet with senior dignitaries in Singapore to invite industrialists from the region to the 'Visakhapatnam Investment Summit' scheduled for November this year, the release said.

Naidu will also participate in business roundtable meetings centred on the digital economy and fintech, and attend a dedicated business roadshow in Singapore.

As part of the tour, he will also visit key infrastructure and logistics centres across the city, the release added. PTI STH KH