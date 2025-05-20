Andhra CM to embark on three-day visit of New Delhi from May 22

Amaravati, May 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a three-day visit to New Delhi from May 22, the state government said on Tuesday.

The chief minister will leave for New Delhi on May 22 and he will meet several union ministers the next day.

"He is also scheduled to meet with several industrialists regarding investments in the state," said an official release.

On May 24, the CM will participate in the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting to be held at Bharat Mandapam at 9.30 am.

Following these engagements, the TDP supremo will return to the state on May 24, the release said. PTI STH KH