Andhra CM to inspect HNSS project in Anantapur

Amaravati, May 8, (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inspect the progress of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project works on Friday in Anantapur district.

The state government allocated over Rs 3,800 crore for canal widening and lining works across 554 km under Phases I and II, reviving the project with renewed momentum, a press release said on Thursday.

“Water capacity will increase to over 3,800 cusecs with canal widening,” said the release, adding that Phase I works are targeted for completion by June 2025.

The previous TDP regime completed major components like Gollapalli, Cherlopalli, and Marala reservoirs.

Based on this progress, water reached Madakasira and Punganur branch canals (MBC, PBC) for the first time in 2019, it said.

The YSRCP government between 2019-2024 allegedly stalled the progress, ignoring critical works, said the press release.

Naidu resumed efforts after assuming office in 2024, issuing administrative clearances and accelerating works over the past five months.

HNSS will irrigate over 6,00,000 acres across Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts, while supplying drinking water to 33 lakh people across 81 mandals in Rayalaseema region. PTI MS STH ROH