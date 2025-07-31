Andhra CM to launch 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme on Aug 2

Amaravati, Jul 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme on August 2, which will offer Rs 20,000 per annum to eligible farmers under three installments.

'Annadatha Sukhibhava' is a poll a promise made by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 polls and is part of the 'Super Six' set of poll promises, which assured three free cooking gas cylinders per annum, Rs 15,000 per annum for every school-going child, Rs 1,500 monthly financial aid for women between 19 and 59 years and others.

"The state government is ready to implement Annadatha Sukhibhava on August 2. Chief Minister Chandrababu (Naidu) will launch Annadatha Sukhibhava at Darsi, Prakasam district," said an official release on Thursday, adding that Naidu held a review meeting on this scheme.

The central government will release funds under the PM-Kisan scheme on August 2.

Clubbing the Centre's contribution of Rs 6,000 under PM-Kisan and the state's contribution of Rs 14,000, the southern state aims to disburse Rs 20,000 per annum to eligible farmers under 'Annadatha Sukhibhava'-PM Kisan scheme in three installments.

The first installment encompasses Rs 5,000 by the state government and Rs 2,000 by the Centre, the release said.

As many as 47 lakh farmers are expected to benefit under this scheme.

The NDA government has allocated Rs 2,343 crore for the first installment while the Centre will deposit Rs 831 crore, the release added. PTI STH KH