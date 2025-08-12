Andhra CM to launch ‘Stree Shakti’ free bus scheme for women on Aug 15

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch ‘Stree Shakti’, a statewide free bus travel service for women, on August 15 at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada.

The scheme to be launched on Friday afternoon will offer free bus rides to girls, women and transgenders with Andhra Pradesh domicile status, said an official press release on Tuesday.

“Stree Shakti scheme will be launched by the Chief Minister on 15th (Aug 15) afternoon at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada,” it said.

During a review meeting on ‘Stree Shakti’, officials informed the CM that women can travel across the state in the five categories of Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express and Express services of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services.

They also said that software in epos (electronic point of sale) machines for issuing zero-fare tickets will be updated by August 14.

Naidu instructed officials to ensure a smooth rollout of ‘Stree Shakti’, including taking feedback from the beneficiaries.

Likewise, he directed officials to complete the repairs of bus stations taken up with a cost of Rs 30 crore by December.

The officials were also directed to undertake a comprehensive study to create a new scheme for auto rickshaw drivers, combining central government schemes. PTI STH ROH