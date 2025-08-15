Andhra CM to launch ‘Stree Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for women

Amaravati, Aug 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to launch ‘Stree Shakti’, a free bus travel scheme for women, on Friday in the presence of NDA alliance leaders at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada.

As part of ‘Stree Shakti’, all girls, women and transgender persons with Andhra Pradesh domicile status can travel anywhere in the state.

"On Independence Day, women will be freed from the burden of travel expenses. Under the scheme titled Stree Shakti, women will be able to travel for free in APSRTC buses starting August 15," said an official press release.

This scheme will allow the beneficiaries to travel across the state in the five categories of Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express and Express services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services.

Around 2.62 crore women in the state are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Out of a total fleet of 11,449 buses under APSRTC, 74 per cent of buses will be open for free travel for girls, women and transgenders under the scheme.

According to the TDP-led NDA government, ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme will contribute to slashing women’s travel cost and estimated that women travel four times on average a week by bus and will stand to save up to Rs 3,000 per month.

The government estimated that it will cost Rs 1,942 crore per annum and Rs 162 crore per month to implement ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme.

APSRTC will issue zero-fare tickets to women in order to claim reimbursement from the government.

To avail the benefit under ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, a passenger must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh and present identity proofs such as voter identity card, Aadhaar card, ration card or driving license to conductors.

However, this scheme will not apply to non-stop, super luxury and air-conditioned buses or services on ghat roads.

Free bus travel scheme for women is a Super Six promise given by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 poll.

Super Six promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Other super six promises are Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam - 2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava). PTI STH ADB