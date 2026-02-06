Andhra CM to lay foundation for Amaravati Quantum Valley on Feb 7

Amaravati, Feb 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation for the Amaravati Quantum Valley here on February 7, to position the state as a global hub for quantum research, cutting-edge innovation, talent development, and deep industry collaboration.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and several other key figures are expected to attend the foundation laying ceremony.

"Amaravati is poised to mark a defining milestone in India's science and technology journey with the foundation (laying) ceremony of the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) on February 7," a release said on Friday.

Besides the foundation, the ceremony will also witness a series of launches and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) exchanges, reflecting strong industry, academia and government collaboration. These include the launch of the AQV logo, quantum cloud services by IBM and TCS and others.

Institutional collaborations will be formalised, which include the establishment of the IBM-TCS Quantum Innovation Center (QIC), Quantum Talent Hub, and a Quantum Reference Facility by a private varsity.

In addition, a quantum-safe application by QClairvoyance Quantum Labs will be launched, along with the signing of agreements with nine companies, signalling a strong private sector participation in the quantum ecosystem, the release said.

The AQV initiative underscores Andhra Pradesh's commitment to building a future-ready innovation ecosystem aligned to India's national science and technology priorities, it added.

"It's a decisive step towards building a globally competitive quantum ecosystem, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh's position as a technology-forward state and contributing meaningfully to India's leadership in next-generation technologies," the release said. PTI STH KH