Andhra CM to lead eight-member delegation to WEF at Davos

Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to lead an eight-member delegation to the Annual Meeting- 2026 of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland from January 19 to 23, said an official on Monday.

S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary (Poll) (FAC) said the delegation includes IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharath, secretary to CM Kartikeya Misra and industries secretary N Yuvaraj.

IT secretary Bhaskar Katamneni and director of industries Shubham Bansal are the other members of the delegation, which also includes a paramedic and a security official.

"Government hereby accord permission to the above delegation led by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister to visit Davos, Switzerland from January 19 to 23 (excluding travel time)," said Kumar in a government order (GO).

The expenditure for the Swiss tour will be borne by the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, the GO added. PTI STH SA